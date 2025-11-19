Cinema Without Borders: Burdens of childhood — Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday is told from the perspective of Toha. It’s through her eyes that we see the seeming kindness of her employers turn into benign cruelty even as she realises that the nascent inequities will always come in the way of any attempts to rise above her circumstances. The assumption that she’d have lice in her hair, being disallowed from trying out clothes in an expensive store, wondering what the parents of the upper class kids will say if she is allowed to stay for the party and eventually being disallowed entry in the very housing complex where she has been working—the family uses her merely as an object of utility while she wants to stay with them forever and become part of the family. Clearly then mobility is less achieved than dreamt.