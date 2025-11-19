Pierce Brosnan speaks on returning as Dr Fate

Pierce Brosnan has continued to explore genres across television and the silver screen off late. Be it as a gangster in MobLand or as an amateur sleuth retiree in The Thursday Murder Club, Brosnan hasn't been afraid to take up varied roles.



But his lone comic book role as Dr Fate in Black Adam (2019), was well received by fans even from the announcement of his casting. In a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan opened up about returning as the character. "I enjoyed that, the philosophy of that character, very much, and I would definitely be open to it."

The actor also teased his return as the character in the upcoming film, Man of Tomorrow. "I’ve heard that Doctor Fate was going to have his own show, or his own movie. I’ve heard that he’s going to be in the next Superman."



James Gunn returns to direct Man of Tomorrow after Superman (2025). David Corenswet will return as the man of steel, with Nicholas Hoult returning as Lex Luthor. Gunn also teased the supervillain, Brainiac, to appear as the main antagonist of the film. Meanwhile, Brosnan will star in the reboot of the 1993 film, Cliffhanger.