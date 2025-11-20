Leonardo DiCaprio to receive Desert Palm Achievement Award at Palm Springs Film Festival 2026

CHENNAI: Acclaimed actor Leonardo DiCaprio is all set to be honoured with the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the upcoming Palm Springs Film Festival for his performance in director Paul Thomas Anderson's latest drama One Battle After Another.



Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said, "In One Battle After Another, Leonardo DiCaprio delivers a riveting and emotionally charged performance, embodying a man pushed to his breaking point in the face of relentless adversity." He further added, "Across his career, DiCaprio has continually redefined what is possible in screen acting — bringing emotional depth, artistic integrity and fearless commitment to every role."



Loosely inspired by the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon, the film follows an erstwhile washed-up revolutionary (Leonardo DiCaprio) who reunites with his fellow comrades to rescue his missing daughter (Chase Infiniti) when a past enemy resurfaces after 16 years. The film's ensemble cast includes Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor, Alana Haim, Shayna McHayle and Wood Harris. Besides directing, Paul also served as the film's writer as well as producer. Released in late-September, the film was met with critical and commercial success and minted over $200 million worldwide.



After starting his career in the early 1990s with This Boy’s Life and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, DiCaprio rose to fame with James Cameron's iconic 1997 film Titanic. Since then, the actor's choice of scripts has taken a drastic turn and his collaborations with Martin Scorsese have solidified his career as one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, Gangs of New York, The Wolf of Wall Street and Killers of the Flower Moon. His most famous works also include Inception, The Great Gatsby, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Django Unchained. Up next, he is set to headline Michael Mann's Heat 2 and will reunite with Scorsese once again for What Happens at Night with Jennifer Lawrence.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival, which was launched in 1990, is having its latest edition from January 2-11, 2026. The awards will be presented at January 3.