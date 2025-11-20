Sophie Turner to headline heist thriller Steal for Prime Video

Sophie Turner is all set to lead a new heist thriller for Prime Video titled Steal. The six-episode-series, also starring Jacob Fortune-Lloyd and Archie Madekwe in prominent roles, is scheduled to hit the platform on 21 January, 2026. First look images of the lead cast were shared by the makers on their social media handles on Tuesday.
Sophie Turner plays an ordinary office worker Zara who gets caught in the middle of a heist during a typical working day at a pension fund investment company, Lochmill Capital. Chaos unfolds when a gang of violent thieves force Zara and her best mate Luke (Archie Madekwe) to execute their demands, forcing them to wonder who would steal billions of pounds from ordinary people’s pensions.
"DCI Rhys (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd), leading the investigation, is determined to find out the answer, but as a recently relapsed gambling addict, Rhys must keep his own money problems at bay while dealing with the secret agendas and competing interests at the centre of this far-reaching crime," reads the plotline.
Greg Brenman and Rebecca De Souza serve as executive producers while Nuala O'Leary backs the series. Amazon MGM Studios is producing alongside Drama Republic.
Widely known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, she was last seen in the thriller film Trust which released in August. She is also set to play Lara Croft in Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming Tomb Raider series.