House of the Dragon renewed for season 4 at HBO

A year ahead of its season 3 premiere, HBO has renewed the much-acclaimed Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon for a fourth season. Sharing the first look pictures of Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, the makers announced that season 4 will premiere on the platform in 2028.
The news was revealed during an HBO press presentation in New York, where CEO Casey Bloys also announced that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the other Game of Thrones prequel series, will also be getting a second season slated for release in 2027.
House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and is based on George RR Martin's Fire and Blood novel. Featuring an ensemble cast, the show portrays the events leading up to the decline of House Targaryen, a devastating war of succession known as the "Dance of the Dragons".
Apart from Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy, the cast of the upcoming season includes Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.
House of the Dragon is co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal with the latter serving as the showrunner. Condal and Martin also serve as executive prouducers along with Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock and Philippa Goslett.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight will be released on January 18, 2026. The prequel is based on Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg fantasy novellas and takes place roughly 90 years before Game of Thrones. The six-episode series tells the story of Ser Duncan the Tall, who will be played by Peter Claffey and his squire Aegon V Targaryen, also known as Dunk and Egg, portrayed by Dexter Sol Ansell.