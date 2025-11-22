House of the Dragon renewed for season 4 at HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight will be released on January 18, 2026. The prequel is based on Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg fantasy novellas and takes place roughly 90 years before Game of Thrones. The six-episode series tells the story of Ser Duncan the Tall, who will be played by Peter Claffey and his squire Aegon V Targaryen, also known as Dunk and Egg, portrayed by Dexter Sol Ansell.