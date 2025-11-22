Prime Video sets premiere date for Beast Games season 2

The second season of Beast Games, the record-breaking global competition series from Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is all set to premiere on Prime Video on January 7, 2026. The streamer made the announcement on Friday.
On January 7, the first three episodes of season two will premiere, with episodes dropping one by one in the following weeks. The finale episode for season two will premiere on February 25. Along with the announcement, Prime Video shared a first-look teaser of the competition series' Beast City. The fiercest competitors are set to return for the upcoming season, with a compelling "Strong vs. Smart" narrative unfolding across the season.
Prime Video's description of season 2 reads, "After a record-shattering first season, Beast Games is back! Bigger, bolder, and more intense than ever. MrBeast has assembled 100 of the planet’s strongest competitors and 100 of the world’s smartest minds. “Strong vs. Smart” will battle for an eye-watering $5,000,000 prize. As players face off in the ultimate collision of brain and biceps, alliances will form and trust will break. Every challenge pushes the limits of human strength, intelligence and strategy. What wouldn’t you do for $5,000,000?"
Beast Games broke records on Prime Video, becoming the platform's most-watched unscripted show with 50 million viewers in just 25 days, and has been renewed for Season 3.
As host and executive producer, Donaldson is set to return. Serving as co-creators are Sean Klitzner, Tyler Conklin, and Mack Hopkins. Klitzner also serves as showrunner alongside Matt Apps, and they both executive produce along with Michael Cruz, Jeff Housenbold, Tyler Conklin, Michael Miller, Josh Kulic, and Chris Keiper. Tyler Conklin is returning as the series director.