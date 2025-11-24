Sofia Vergara on board dark comedy Thumb

Sofia Vergara is joining the cast of Thumb. The film stars, stars House of the Dragon breakout Milly Alcock in the lead, reported Variety.
Thumb is directed by Daina Oniunas-Pusic, who has previously directed the Julia Louis-Dreyfus-starrer The Beast. Cesar Vitaleh has written the film. Akiva Goldsman, Greg Lessans, Richard Saperstein, Brooke Saperstein, Beau Turpin, Jack Heller, and Annie Saperstein are producing the film. Weed Road Pictures, Bluestone Entertainment, and Assemble Media are the banners backing the film.
Apart from Vergara and Alcock, Thumb also stars Awkwafina and Kate McKinnon. Production for the film started last week in New York.
The story of the film follows a lonely youth (Milly Alcock) who makes it her only goal to return a severed thumb that she received in the mail. This takes her on a wild and chaotic ride.
Vergara was recently seen as a drug dealer in Griselda. She received an Emmy nomination for her performance as Griselda Blanco in the series. She also voiced a character on Despicable Me 4, which released in 2024.