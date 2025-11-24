From L to R: Rachel Brosnahan, David Oyelowo, Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo, Rachel Brosnahan, David Oyelowo join Othello from James Bond producer

Barbara Broccoli, who produces the James Bond films under Eon Productions, is backing Othello, which stars Cynthia Erivo, Rachel Brosnahan, David Oyelowo
Wicked: For Good star Cynthia Erivo, Rachel Brosnahan, David Oyelowo are joining a feature film adaptation of William Shakespeare's Othello. Barbara Broccoli, the producer of James Bond films starting from GoldenEye (1995) to No Time To Die (2021), will backing Othello, reported Deadline.

Oyelowo will be directing the film, which is based on Broccoli's stage play which premiered in 2016. Broccoli will be producing under her Eon Productions banner alongside Nicky Bentham. Oyelowo is producing under his Yoruba Saxon banner, with Qatar's Katara Studios also backing Othello.

Shakespeare's tale which was set in Venice during the early 1600s, will see a modern day adaption with the feature. Like the play, Othello will be set in a US military barracks in Iraq. While Oyelowo has previously portrayed Othello on stage, the character details about the film are kept under wraps.

Oyelowo, who made his directorial debut with The Water Man (2020), was recently seen in Apple TV's Government Cheese. Meanwhile, Erivo returned as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, which released on November 21. Brosnahan is headlining the cast of Presumed Innocent season two, which is currently in production.

