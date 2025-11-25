Scarlett Johansson set to lead next 'Exorcist' film, director Mike Flanagan confirms

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is set to step into the spooky and haunted world of The Exorcist, taking the celebrated franchise further with the next instalment.

According to Deadline, Scarlett Johansson will feature in the upcoming instalment of the iconic horror series from writer-director Mike Flanagan.

Speaking about her casting, Flanagan shared, "Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn't be happier to have her join this Exorcist film," as quoted by Deadline.

With Johansson's casting, Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, the studio known for horror, has shifted its focus to reviving the franchise.

The studio's last release, 2023's 'The Exorcist: Believer', underperformed at the box office and collected only USD 65.5 million in the US and USD 136.2 million globally. The makers have lately been engaged in meetings with top-tier talents, finally settling down with Johansson, who also helped relaunch the Jurassic World franchise with Rebirth.