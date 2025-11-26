Adam Shankman’s action comedy sets title and 2026 release

Adam Shankman’s upcoming drag-centric action comedy finally has a name — STOP! THAT! TRAIN! — and a release date. Bleecker Street has locked in May 29, 2026, for the film’s North American theatrical debut.
Starring RuPaul Charles and featuring a stacked lineup of RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, including Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Monét X Change and Symone, the film blends high camp with disaster-movie chaos. The project hails from World of Wonder, the powerhouse behind the Drag Race franchise.
The story follows best friends Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), weary train stewardesses who leave behind their dull shifts on the Stank Rail to work aboard the glamorous Glamazonian Express. But when a massive “Stormganza” threatens the speeding train, the duo teams up with their posh first-class counterparts and President Gagwell, played by RuPaul, to avert catastrophe. Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia and Symone appear as the train’s elite attendants.
The film recently wrapped production in Los Angeles, expanding the ever-growing storytelling universe attached to the Drag Race brand. Shankman shared his enthusiasm for the project, saying he had “the greatest time shooting” the film and praising the cast’s energy. “We can’t wait to bring it to audiences nationwide next May,” he said, adding with a wink, “If you’re not howling during this one, you might be made of coal — maybe even related to the Grinch.”
Written by Connor Wright and Christina Friel, the movie is produced by Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul and Shankman, with Unapologetic Projects financing and executive producing.