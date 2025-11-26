James Cameron's Billie Eilish concert film Hit Me Hard and Soft sets release date

James Cameron will have two films releasing in a span of three months. Less than a month before Avatar: Fire and Ash's release, Paramount had announced that a Billie Eilish concert documentary Hit Me Hard and Soft that she directed along with Cameron will be releasing in theatres on March 20, 2026 in 3D format.
"This is one of my favorite tours everrrrrr and being able to capture it and co-direct this film with [James Cameron] has truly been a dream come true. Can’t wait for you all to see it," Eilish wrote.
The noted singer-songwriter first teased the project during a concert in Manchester, England. Apart from revealing that it would be co-directed by Cameron, she didn't reveal further details.
"So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here,” she told the crowd at the time. “Basically, I can’t say much about it, but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron, and it’s going to be in 3D. So, take that as you will and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him. He’s in this audience somewhere, just saying. So don’t mind that, and also I’ll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row," she said.
While Eilish's previous documentaries include Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, directed by RJ Cutler, and the concert movie Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, her last concert film was in 2023 - Live at the O2 which saw a limited release and grossed only $1.29 million at the box office. With Paramount's backing, Hit Me Hard and Soft is set for a major release with the makers eyeing large collections.
The film was made in partnership with Darkroom Records, Interscope Films and Lightstorm Entertainment.
Meanwhile, Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, the third film in the Avatar franchise, is set for a release worldwide on December 19.