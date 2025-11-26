Scarlett Johansson boards Mike Flanagan’s new take on The Exorcist universe

Scarlett Johansson is set to headline Mike Flanagan’s upcoming Exorcist project, a film backed by Universal and Blumhouse that aims to restart the iconic horror property with an entirely new direction. The announcement marks the studios’ latest attempt at reviving the franchise after The Exorcist: Believer underperformed in 2023.
The new film is neither a remake nor a continuation of the previous sequels but rather a standalone story unfolding within the broader Exorcist universe. Mike Flanagan, known for Doctor Sleep, Gerald’s Game, and acclaimed series like Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House, has written the script and will direct and produce through his banner, Red Room Pictures.
When his involvement was first revealed in May 2024, Flanagan spoke about the influence the original William Friedkin classic had on him. “The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker,” he said, expressing his excitement at crafting something “fresh, bold and terrifying” within its mythos.
Morgan Creek Entertainment’s David Robinson, who is producing alongside Flanagan, had high praise for the filmmaker’s approach, saying at the time that Flanagan’s vision would “stun audiences worldwide.” Jason Blum and Ryan Turek are on board as producer and executive producer for Blumhouse, respectively.
The 1973 original, adapted from William Peter Blatty’s novel, told the now-legendary tale of a girl’s demonic possession and the priests who attempt to save her. It earned 10 Oscar nominations and became a landmark in horror cinema. Later films explored offshoots of that story, delving into the characters’ pasts and other linked cases.
Plot details for Flanagan’s feature remain tightly guarded for now. Johansson’s casting gives the project additional star power. The actor was last seen in Universal’s Jurassic World: Rebirth, which grossed over $868 million globally, reaffirming her box-office draw and the enduring appeal of the dinosaur franchise.
More information about the new Exorcist film is expected to emerge as production progresses.