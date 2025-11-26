Cinema Without Borders: Behind the masks – Peacock

What’s most interesting and singular about it is how the writing and its visualization blurs the line that separates the real from the pretense. From being an erudite companion at a concert, becoming a pilot father at a school event to impersonating the boyfriend to help a man get a house lease—it becomes difficult, as a viewer, to disconnect Matthias’ personal life from those of the multiple roles he plays for the others. They just flow into each other and become one on screen. It’s what riles his girlfriend Sophia (Julia Franz Richter)—the prioritisation of playacting and serving others over living and loving for himself. “You don’t seem real any more,” she says. While she decides to up and leave, helping a client learn how to spar with her husband has some unfortunate consequences for Matthias. Nothing helps, be it a yoga retreat or a rented pup. Life goes into disarray hurtling towards utter pandemonium, even as he finds himself in shambles trying to be the perfect son to a demanding rich businessman at his 60th birthday party.