Karla Murthy: My film is about reimagining the American dream

KM: It is such a crazy, confusing time to be alive. We have a mayor who looks like my family. At the same time there’s all this anti-immigration sentiment. My film is about reimagining what the American dream is and what it meant for my father. One of the main things that I want people to come away with is to remember the acts of kindness, to give each other some grace and to remember the things that bind us and our shared humanity. We’re all human beings, we're all in this together.

RP: There are these parallel universes that we're existing in, especially as people of colour. Immigrant populations are vulnerable populations. In places like New York or Los Angeles you see what it means to have community, you see what it means to have leadership that looks like us. Then you look at the larger country and it feels so different. It's something that I struggle with on a daily basis. How is it possible to live in a place where these two extremes coexist?

KM: It feels very tenuous when you see people being dragged out of their homes and detained and on the news and deported. It’s probably the most in my life that I've felt insecure about where I am and who I am, and about the safety of my family. Mamdani is elected; it's a great experiment, this country but it's also very scary and fragile.

RP: For me too it's called into question, what it means to identify as an American. I don't know if I have an answer to that. It's very complicated.