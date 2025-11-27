Eva Green joins Wednesday Season 3

After introducing Morticia Addams' (Catherine Zeta-Jones) sister, Ophelia, in the second season of Wednesday, there is finally a face to the character. Actor Eva Green, who is known for her roles in Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children and Dark Shadows, will play the character in the third season of the Netflix series.
The casting announcement of Eva Green in the first major addition to the third season, which was greenlit early this year, of the series. This announcement has put a definite end to the fan theories of the possibility of Lady Gaga's Rosalyn Rottwood being Ophelia Frump.
Before escaping, Ophelia, who pushes her psychic abilities above the limits, is admitted to Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital by her sister, Morticia and mother, Hester Frump. Appearing in the finale of last season, Ophelia could only be seen from the behind, where she is determined to end the life of her niece, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega).
With this announcement, Green makes a return to this genre after Showtime's horror drama, Penny Dreadful.
In addition to Ortega and Zeta-Jones, the series also stars Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Moosa Mostafa, Isaac Ordonez, Georgie Farmer, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Luis Guzman, Victor Dorobantu, Joanna Lumley, and Fred Armisen.