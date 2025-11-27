James Gunn's Superman finally locks OTT release date in India

Meanwhile James Gunn is returning for a sequel to the film titled Superman: Man of Tomorrow. With David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult expected to return, the upcoming film is slated for a release in 2027 on July 9, nearly two years from the release of its first film. Gunn had recently shared the script book for the film which featured a illustration of a being with non-human physiology, which hinted at the Superman villain Brainiac being part of the film. However, a confirmation is awaited for the same.