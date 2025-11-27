James Gunn's Superman finally locks OTT release date in India

After almost four months, James Gunn's Superman is finally flying its way to Indian audiences. JioHotstar had on Wednesday announced that the hit film from DC Studios, starring David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan in lead roles will premiere on its platform on December 11.
The film sees Superman (David Corenswet) facing unintended consequences after he intervenes in an international conflict orchestrated by tech billionaire Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), which allows him to undermine Superman, while intrepid journalist Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) works to help clear his name. It delves into Superman's journey of reconciling his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing and the meaning of heroism in a complex world.
Superman was met with largely positive critical reception and critics had praised director Gunn's vibrant and human-centric storytelling, highlighting the strong performances of Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and their chemistry. In its theatrical run, the film minted $600 million at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing superhero film of the year. Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced had also played supporting roles.
Our CE review of the film read, "The biggest strength of the film is that it makes you believe an extremely affable super powered character believing in the goodness of humans can be realistic and even aspirational." The film was produced by Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios.
Meanwhile James Gunn is returning for a sequel to the film titled Superman: Man of Tomorrow. With David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult expected to return, the upcoming film is slated for a release in 2027 on July 9, nearly two years from the release of its first film. Gunn had recently shared the script book for the film which featured a illustration of a being with non-human physiology, which hinted at the Superman villain Brainiac being part of the film. However, a confirmation is awaited for the same.