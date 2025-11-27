Rush Hour 4 in the making after Donald Trump's pushes Paramount to revive franchise

According to reports, Trump had lobbied his ally Larry Ellison, the largest shareholder of the now-restructured Paramount-Skydance to bring back the Jackie Chan-Chris Tucker-starring comedy action film. It is to be noted that a number of studios had stepped away from the responsibility of taking up the fourth part including the franchise's banner New Line Cinema. The films were a big boost to Brett Ratner as they had grossed over $850 million globally. However, he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in 2017. After being sued for defamation by Melanie Kohler, both the parties settled for an agreement in 2018. Since then, he had kept a low profile and stayed away from directing.