Stranger Things-fame Finn Wolfhard and Gabriel LaBelle to headline stunt comedy Crash Land

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and The Fabelmans actor Gabriel LaBelle have wrapped their lead roles in Crash Land, the stunt comedy that marks Dempsey Bryk's debut as a feature writer-director.
A dark and funny coming-of-age film, Crash Land revolves "a group of small-town amateur stuntpersons whose days revolve around drinking, antagonising their community, and filming crude, Jackass-style stunts." Dempsey Bryk has created the story with his longtime collaborator Ben Snider-McGrath.
Apart from Finn Wolfhard and Gabriel LaBelle, Crash Land also stars Abby Quinn, Billy Bryk and Noah Parker. Worlfhard is also backing the film along with director Dempsey Bryk, Billy Bryk, and Julian Geneen. The film has been financed by Ursa Major Entertainment, Elevation Pictures, and Redlab. Zapruder Films’ Matthew Miller and Matt Johnson, Charles Cohen, and LaBelle, along with Ursa Major’s Jasmin Kar, Sam Sutcliffe, and Dias Tobizarov serve as executive producers.
Dempsey Bryk is widely recognised for his acting work across a variety of projects, including Prime Video’s We Were Liars, Lionsgate’s Ordinary Angels, Disney+’s Willow, and Netflix’s Black Mirror.
Finn Wolfhard, famed for portraying Mike Wheeler in Netflix’s Stranger Things, is awaiting the release of the first instalment of the show’s fifth and final season tomorrow. He was also recently featured in A24’s The Legend of Ochi and Sony’s Saturday Night.
Gabriel LaBelle, who rose to prominence with his breakout performance in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, has since appeared in Saturday Night, Snack Shack, Showtime’s American Gigolo, and most recently in Hulu’s Chad Powers.