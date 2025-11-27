Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis' Scarpetta gets first look images and premiere date

Nicole Kidman stars in the titular role as Dr. Kay Scarpetta and the series unfolds across two timelines. It explores her journey from her beginnings as a Chief Medical Examiner in the late '90s to her present-day return to her hometown, where she resumes her former position while investigating a grisly murder. As Scarpetta pursues justice, she must navigate complicated relationships, including the fraught dynamic with her sister Dorothy Farinelli (Curtis), confront long-held professional and personal grudges, and face secrets that threaten to unravel everything she's built.