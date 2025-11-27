Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis' Scarpetta gets first look images and premiere date

Prime Video has released the first look images of the upcoming web series Scarpetta, starring Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis in lead roles. The crime thriller based on Patricia Cornwell's bestselling Kay Scarpetta book series has been developed and written for television by Liz Sarnoff who serves as the showrunner, writer and executive producer of the series. Along with the images, Prime Video also announced that Scarpetta will release on their platform on March 11, 2026.
Nicole Kidman stars in the titular role as Dr. Kay Scarpetta and the series unfolds across two timelines. It explores her journey from her beginnings as a Chief Medical Examiner in the late '90s to her present-day return to her hometown, where she resumes her former position while investigating a grisly murder. As Scarpetta pursues justice, she must navigate complicated relationships, including the fraught dynamic with her sister Dorothy Farinelli (Curtis), confront long-held professional and personal grudges, and face secrets that threaten to unravel everything she's built.
According to the makers, Scarpetta is set against the backdrop of modern forensic investigation and delves beyond the crime scene to explore the psychological complexities of both perpetrators and investigators, creating a multi-layered thriller that examines the toll of pursuing justice at all costs.
Apart from Kidman and Curtis, the series also stars Bobby Cannavale as Detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker as FBI profiler Benton Wesley and Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose as Kay's tech-savvy niece Lucy Watson. Rosy McEwen, Amanda Righetti, Jake Cannavale and Hunter Parrish portray the past versions of Kidman, Curtis, Cannavale, and Baker's characters, respectively.
Scarpetta is executive produced by Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Jamie Lee Curtis through Comet Pictures, writer and showrunner Liz Sarnoff through Sarnoff TV, author Patricia Cornwell through P & S Projects, as well as Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber through Blumhouse Television. David Gordon Green directed five episodes and also serves as executive producer alongside Amy Sayres. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse Television in association with Blossom Films, Comet Pictures, and P&S Projects.