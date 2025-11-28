Disney cancels 'Zootopia 2' screening in Hong Kong after deadly apartment fire in city

HONG KONG: Disney has cancelled the Hong Kong premiere of Zootopia after dozens of people were killed following the massive fire that swept through an extensive public housing complex in Hong Kong, marking one of the city's deadliest disasters in decades.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Disney informed that they have cancelled the screening of the film due to the "serious incident" that occured in Hong Kong. The screening was supposed to take place on Thursday.

"Due to a serious incident that occurred in Hong Kong, the scheduled appearance of Joey Yung at the 'Friendtastic!' parade, Disney's Zootopia 2 Selected Magic Access Members Special Screening at Hong Kong Disneyland, and the evening Gala Premiere at Hong Kong Disneyland on Nov. 27, 2025 (Thursday) have been canceled," park officials posted on their Instagram story as quoted by Deadline.

Disney has not announced the updated screening date yet. The park also cancelled its planned fireworks display.

"Due to an incident in Hong Kong and out of respect, tonight Momentous: Party in the Night Sky will be cancelled," the resort posted later on Instagram. "Thank you for your understanding."