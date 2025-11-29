Shrek 5 adds Skyler Gisondo and Marcello Hernandez to cast

Earlier, we reported about Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy coming back to voice Shrek, Fiona and Donkey, respectively, for a fifth film in the animated franchise. The latest development from Shrek 5 is that Skyler Gisondo, known for his role in James Gunn's Superman, and Saturday Night Live (SNL) star Marcello Hernández have joined the film's cast. Gisondo and Hernández will lend their voices to Shrek and Fiona's sons, Farkle and Fergus, respectively. Zendaya is also part of the film as the two aforementioned characters' daughter, Felicia. Franchise veterans Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon are directing the film, with Brad Ableson serving as a co-director.