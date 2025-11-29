Shrek 5 adds Skyler Gisondo and Marcello Hernandez to cast

Earlier, we reported about Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy coming back to voice Shrek, Fiona and Donkey, respectively, for a fifth film in the animated franchise. The latest development from Shrek 5 is that Skyler Gisondo, known for his role in James Gunn's Superman, and Saturday Night Live (SNL) star Marcello Hernández have joined the film's cast. Gisondo and Hernández will lend their voices to Shrek and Fiona's sons, Farkle and Fergus, respectively. Zendaya is also part of the film as the two aforementioned characters' daughter, Felicia. Franchise veterans Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon are directing the film, with Brad Ableson serving as a co-director.
Dohrn served as a screenwriter and a voice artist for the second and third films in the franchise, in additon to being the Head of Story for Shrek Forever After. Dohrn also voiced Rumpelstiltskin in the fourth film in the Shrek franchise. On the other hand, Vernon is one of the directors of Shrek 2 and voiced Gingerbread Man in the franchise.
Shrek Forever After fame Gina Shay is producing the upcoming film alongside Illumination CEO and Oscar nominee Christopher Meledandri.
Shrek 5, which hails from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures, is slated for a June 30, 2027, release in theatres.