I feel incredibly lucky: Carey Mulligan on working in 'Pride & Prejudice'

LOS ANGELES: British actor Carey Mulligan recalled stepping into the world of acting with Pride & Prejudice 20 years ago and said she has been "lucky" to be a part of the film.

Directed by Joe Wright, the film released in 2005 and featured the actor in the role of Kitty Bennet alongside Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.

Mulligan later went on to feature in projects such as "An Education" and "The Great Gatsby", among others.

"I was so lucky to get that job", the actress said. "I think that's what always comes back to me is, we talk about luck a lot in this job, and it is so true that if you just there's a little twist of fate, that means you happen to be in the right room at the right time. And getting to be part of that was what gave me a career," she said, according to the entertainment magazine People.