Netflix announces Peaky Blinders sequel series

Speaking about the new series, Knight said, "Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel, and it will be a hell of a ride." The series will be set during 1953 in Birmingham, United Kingdom, post-World War 2. After the city is reduced to ashes and dust, the city is being planned to be built better. The race to the reconstruction becomes a brutal competitions, with the Shelby family right in the centre of the blood shed.