Netflix announces Peaky Blinders sequel series

Netflix announced that a sequel series for Peaky Blinders is in the works. Steven Knight, the creator of the original series, will return to work on the drama, which is greenlit for two seasons.
Speaking about the new series, Knight said, "Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel, and it will be a hell of a ride." The series will be set during 1953 in Birmingham, United Kingdom, post-World War 2. After the city is reduced to ashes and dust, the city is being planned to be built better. The race to the reconstruction becomes a brutal competitions, with the Shelby family right in the centre of the blood shed.
Apart from being the creator of the series and serving as a writer, Knight also serves as an executive producer alongside star of the original series, Cillian Murphy, Karen Wilson, Martin Haines, Jamie Glazebrook, Jo McClellan, Mona Qureshi, and Toby Bentley. Kudos and BBC are backing the series. The details about the cast and the release date are yet to be announced.
Beyond the sequel series, a follow-up film, reported titled The Immortal Man, will be released. The film sees the return of Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby. The film is set between 1919 and 1934 in Birmigham, United Kingodom, and will chronicle the rise and "sometimes fall" of the Shelby family. Returning from the original series are Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg, Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong, Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs, and Ian Peck as Curly. Joining the cast of the film are Tim Roth, Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jay Lycurgo.