Jason Statham's Shelter locks January 2026 release date

Besides Shelter, Statham will also feature in The Beekeeper 2. Directed by Timo Tjahjanto and written by Kurt Wimmer, the film is a sequel to the eponymous film, released in 2024. The new film stars Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi and Jemma Redgrave, and Yara Shahidi who are reprising their roles from the original, while Yara Shahidi, Adam Copeland and Pom Klementieff are new additions to the cast.