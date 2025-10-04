Jason Statham's Shelter locks January 2026 release date
Jason Statham's new film Shelter, directed by Ric Roman Waugh of Greenland-fame is all set for release in theatres on January 30, 2026, the makers announced recently.
Also starring Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Naomi Ackie and Bill Nighy, the film revolves around a reclusive man named Mason, played by Statham. "But when he rescues a young girl from drowning in a terrible storm, he unwittingly sets off a chain reaction that soon brings violence his way, forcing him to confront choices from his past," read the plotline.
Shelter is backed under the banners Black Bear, Punch Palace Pictures, CineMachine and Stampede Ventures. The film is distributed worldwide by Amazon MGM Studios and produced and financed by Miramax. Producers include Statham through his Punch Palace Productions banner, Chris Long for Longshot Productions and Wimmer.
Besides Shelter, Statham will also feature in The Beekeeper 2. Directed by Timo Tjahjanto and written by Kurt Wimmer, the film is a sequel to the eponymous film, released in 2024. The new film stars Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi and Jemma Redgrave, and Yara Shahidi who are reprising their roles from the original, while Yara Shahidi, Adam Copeland and Pom Klementieff are new additions to the cast.