Anne Hathaway and Adam Driver to headline war drama Alone At Dawn

John Chapman served as a combat controller with SEAL Team Six during a mission in Afghanistan that turned disastrous when their helicopters were shot down. Despite suffering severe injuries, he fought fiercely to protect his teammates and was mistakenly presumed dead. Hours later, Chapman regained consciousness and continued to engage enemy forces, ultimately sacrificing his life as he defended another US helicopter that entered the combat zone. His extraordinary bravery, which saved many of his fellow soldiers, later inspired efforts to posthumously honor him with the Medal of Honor.