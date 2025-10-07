Anne Hathaway and Adam Driver to headline war drama Alone At Dawn

Anne Hathaway and Adam Driver are set to share screen space for the first time in the upcoming war drama Alone At Dawn for Amazon MGM Studios. The film will be directed by noted director Ron Howard, known for Apollo 13 (1995), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), A Beautiful Mind (2001) and The Da Vinci Code (2006), among others.
Based on the 2019 book of the same name by authors Dan Schilling and Lori Longfritz, the film is inspired by the true story of Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman (played by Adam Driver) and an intelligence officer (played by Anne Hathaway) who fought to get him a Medal of Honor. It is to be noted that Lori Longfritz is Chapman's sister.
John Chapman served as a combat controller with SEAL Team Six during a mission in Afghanistan that turned disastrous when their helicopters were shot down. Despite suffering severe injuries, he fought fiercely to protect his teammates and was mistakenly presumed dead. Hours later, Chapman regained consciousness and continued to engage enemy forces, ultimately sacrificing his life as he defended another US helicopter that entered the combat zone. His extraordinary bravery, which saved many of his fellow soldiers, later inspired efforts to posthumously honor him with the Medal of Honor.
Michael Russell Gunn scripted the film, with previous revisions by Erin Cressida Wilson and Amy Herzog. Alone At Dawn is backed by Kristy Grisham, William Connor and Patrick Newall, along with Imagine Entertainment, The Hideaway Entertainment and Thruline Entertainment. Michael Russell Gunn serves as the executive producer. A release date for the film is yet to be revealed.
Last seen in The Idea of You, Anne Hathaway is currently working on The Devil Wears Prada 2 and is also a part of Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated The Odyssey. She also has Flowervale Street, Mother Mary and Verity in the pipeline. Hathaway and Driver were earlier a part of Paper Tiger, but Hathaway had to drop out due to other commitments.
Driver, who was a part of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, released last year, will next be seen in Father Mother Sister Brother, apart from Paper Tiger. He also plays the lead in Chris Rock's upcoming directorial.