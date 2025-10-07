Jason Bateman to direct The Partner, Tom Holland in negotiations to star

Hollywood is set to have another John Grisham adaptation, with actor-filmmaker Jason Bateman attached as the director for a film based on Grisham's 1997 novel The Partner. According to reports, Tom Holland is in negotiations to star in the film. The plot follows a lawyer at a well-established firm faking his death to steal a whopping sum of $90 million in favour of one of his dodgy customers. There have been multiple film adaptations of Grisham novels in Hollywood, such as A Time to Kill and The Firm, to name some.