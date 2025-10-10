Leonardo DiCaprio, Austin Butler, Adam Driver and Bradley Cooper circling roles for Michael Mann's Heat 2

The much-awaited sequel to Michael Mann's Heat (1995) is finally taking solid shape and is moving from Warner Bros to United Artists, owned by Amazon MGM Studios after the former let go of the film to be purchased after failing to arrive at a consensus with Mann regarding the budget.
Plot details for the upcoming film are currently unknown, but Mann has adapted it from the eponymous novel, released in 2022 that he co-wrote with Meg Gardiner.
Jerry Bruckheimer, known for his acclaimed Top Gun movies and Scott Stuber are backing the film along with their partner Nick Nesbitt. Eric Roth and Shane Salerno serve as executive producers.
The upcoming crime thriller has been generating buzz, with several A-listers including Leonardo DiCaprio, Austin Butler, Adam Driver, and Bradley Cooper reportedly in talks for key roles. However, no offers have been made to any actor.
Heat, widely considered one of Mann's most celebrated and influential films, explores the complex relationship between a meticulous criminal mastermind, portrayed by De Niro, planning a final heist, and a dedicated police lieutenant, played by Pacino, grappling with personal challenges. Despite their opposing roles, they develop a mutual respect.
The film also featured performances by Val Kilmer, Diane Venora, Amy Brenneman, Ashley Judd, Natalie Portman, and Jon Voight.
Four-time Academy Award nominee Mann is also known for his films Thief (1981), Manhunter (1986), The Insider (1999), Ali (2001), Collateral (2004) and Miami Vice (2006), among others.