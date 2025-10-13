Lady Gaga joins The Devil Wears Prada 2

The original The Devil Wears Prada (2006) is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 eponymous novel. It is considered a cult classic among fans and a mirror to the cutthroat fashion world. The film saw aspiring journalist Andrea Sachs (Hathaway) rediscovering herself after building herself a notable name at Runway magazine headed by the fiercely sharp-tongued Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). The sequel opens at a time when media has undergone vast changes -- notably the decline of the print medium. The tables have turned and Emily is now at a powerful position in the industry and Miranda finds herself in loggerheads with her former assistant as she controls the the advertising budget Miranda urgently requires.