Lady Gaga joins The Devil Wears Prada 2

The acclaimed singer-songwriter was seen in Milan, where the film starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci is currently filming
Lady Gaga and a BTS still from The Devil Wears Prada 2
After making a memorable appearance in Tim Burton's Wedesday season 2 recently, Lady Gaga is set to make a notable mark with the much-anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2. The acclaimed singer-songwriter was seen in Milan, where the film starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci is currently filming. She seems to have allocated time amidst her busy schedule during the Mayhem Ball Tour.

While details regarding her role are currently unknown, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will mark her first theatrical appearance since last year's Joker: Folie à Deux where she played Harley Quin.

The original The Devil Wears Prada (2006) is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 eponymous novel. It is considered a cult classic among fans and a mirror to the cutthroat fashion world. The film saw aspiring journalist Andrea Sachs (Hathaway) rediscovering herself after building herself a notable name at Runway magazine headed by the fiercely sharp-tongued Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). The sequel opens at a time when media has undergone vast changes -- notably the decline of the print medium. The tables have turned and Emily is now at a powerful position in the industry and Miranda finds herself in loggerheads with her former assistant as she controls the the advertising budget Miranda urgently requires.

The film is directed by David Frankel and Aline Brosh McKenna after working together on the original. The newcomers for the sequel include Kenneth Branagh, set to play Miranda’s husband, as well as Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Rachel Bloom and Patrick Brammal in undisclosed roles. Broadway talents Helen J Shen and Conrad Ricamora, along with comedian Caleb Hearon, will also feature in the sequel. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman reprise their roles as Lily, Andy’s best friend, and the chairman of Runway’s parent company, respectively.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

