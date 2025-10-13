The Smashing Machine Movie Review: A terrific sports film and an even better character study

The Smashing Machine is smart in terms of how it makes you look at both characters’ points of view in the way great films about an unhealthy marriage usually do. The film avoids making any facile judgements about Kerr or his wife, instead providing a comprehensive portrayal of their relationship. For example, when Staples has a go at Kerr for not paying enough attention to her, she accidentally reminds him about the fight he just lost. What makes it fascinating is that the argument comes shortly after the officials annul the fight he supposedly lost based on a fault by his opponent. An angry Kerr punches a hole through the door next to him while shattering all paraphernalia in the process. The fighter’s anger seems to stem equally from his frustration for losing a fight that he feels he should not have lost and for realising that his wife does not understand how the mind of an athlete like him works. After all, nobody wants to be told, “You lost,” from someone close, even if that 'failure' is based on a technicality. Just like no one wants a complete lack of attention from their partner, either. Both Staples and Kerr have equal reasons to hate each other.