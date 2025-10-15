A team of artisans brings Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ to life

A monster mash

In “Frankenstein,” a $120 million epic for Netflix (it opens in theaters Friday and begins streaming Nov. 7), del Toro sought to honor both the frenzied spirit of creation epitomized by Victor (Oscar Isaac) while exalting the monster (Elordi), a character that del Toro has felt a profound kinship with since childhood.

Hill first worked with del Toro not on a film but on a piece for the director’s private collection: a model of Boris Karloff sitting in the makeup chair for 1931’s “Frankenstein.” In del Toro’s films, creatures are often the very soul of the movie. For the Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water,” Hill crafted the suit and prosthetics of the film’s central blue-green amphibious humanoid played by Doug Jones.

For “Frankenstein,” Hill and Del Toro didn’t want a stitch-covered monstrosity. They wanted a newborn.

“I knew that if we made his face too garishly horrible, when you’re in a tight close-up on this character, if you’re looking at wounds and gore, you’re distracted. You have to keep the soul here,” Hill says, gesturing at his eyes.

Hill and del Toro’s monster differs in several ways from the 1931 original. There are no nuts or bolts. He has nothing mechanical about him. He looks more like a flesh-and-blood first draft.

“I didn’t want a Cyberpunk look to this creature in any way,” Hill says. “I respect the nuts and bolts from the original version, but we’re not doing that. We’re doing Guillermo del Toro’s version of Mary Shelley’s book. So I wanted to streamline him a little.”

Hill is quick to credit others in the production, but he knew everything was riding on the electric moment when the creature sits up. “It’s like waiting to watch Superman put on his costume for the first time,” he says.

One of the most striking features of the creature in “Frankenstein” is the tattered hooded cloak he wears in periods of the film. Hawley, the costume designer, first worked with del Toro on his ultimately unproduced treatment of “The Hobbit.” Del Toro, a notorious sketcher, saw her piles of Goya art books and various notebooks of inspiration and told her, “We share a common language.”

For “Frankenstein,” Del Toro wanted the costuming that didn't feel like a period piece. “His first brief was to me, ‘I don’t want any (expletive) top hats,’” Hawley says, laughing.

So extensive was the work on the creature that Hawley had an entire team devoted to clothing and wrapping him. Throughout the film, the creature’s appearance evolves, and goes through a gauntlet of mud, snow, wolves and dynamite.

“It became a huge monster, in itself,” Hawley puns.

Hawley’s work, like her previous films with del Toro (“Pacific Rim,” “Crimson Peak”), heavily features splashes of rich, vibrant color that communicate as much about its characters as the dialogue. Reds and greens, as they often are in del Toro’s films, are prominent. But costumes like the regal blue dress worn by Mia Goth in the film took honing.

“The blue dress probably took four months to get right,” says Hawley. “You’d think you’d be going for the most intense colors, but the way it worked on camera, through camera light, it needed a lot of experimentation. So everything’s an alchemy.”