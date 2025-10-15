Stanley Tucci to headline heist film Masterplan

Stanley Tucci is all set to join the high stakes world of heists, as he will lead the cast of Masterplan. Simona Tabasco, who was seen in The White Lotus, and Victor Belmondo will also be part of the cast of Masterplan.
Thomas Vincent, who has previously directed Role Play, starring David Oyelowo and Kaley Cuoco, and served as a director on Reacher, is directing Masterplan. Vincent is directing the film from a script by Alberto Vignati, Alessandro Fabri, David Wolstencroft, Giacomo Durzi, and himself. Gaumont and Amazon MGM Studios are backing the film.
According to Variety, Tucci will star in Masterplan as a thief who seeks to rob the Mona Lisa from the Louvre Museum, Paris, who in turn hires two youngsters Chiara (Simona Tabasco) and Frank (Victor Belmondo), a cybercrime expert and an explosives specialists, respectively. Unbeknownst to them, Chiara and Frank are long lost siblings who are the children of Tucci's character.
Tucci is all set to reprise his role as Nigel Kipling, for The Devil Wears Prada 2, from the first film. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, are reprising the roles from the first film.