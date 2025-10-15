Stanley Tucci to headline heist film Masterplan

According to Variety, Tucci will star in Masterplan as a thief who seeks to rob the Mona Lisa from the Louvre Museum, Paris, who in turn hires two youngsters Chiara (Simona Tabasco) and Frank (Victor Belmondo), a cybercrime expert and an explosives specialists, respectively. Unbeknownst to them, Chiara and Frank are long lost siblings who are the children of Tucci's character.