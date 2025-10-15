M Night Shyamalan and Brad Falchuk team up for Magic 8 Ball series

The mysterious Magic 8 Ball is getting a live-action makeover, and it’s in the hands of two masters of suspense. Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan and Brad Falchuk, the co-creator of Glee and American Horror Story, are joining forces to bring the iconic fortune-telling toy to the small screen.
The series, simply titled Magic 8 Ball (at least for now), will be a high-concept, character-driven supernatural drama. According to toy giant Mattel, which is producing the show, the story will mix psychological tension and cultural intrigue while reimagining the 75-year-old toy as something far darker and deeper than childhood nostalgia.
Shyamalan announced the project on Instagram with a playful caption: “Been working on this for a couple of years… Who’s in?” — ending with the fitting hashtag #ItIsCertain, a nod to one of the Magic 8 Ball’s classic responses.
Both Shyamalan and Falchuk will serve as showrunners, with Falchuk also penning the script. The Oscar-nominated The Sixth Sense director last helmed the 2024 thriller Trap, while Falchuk continues to oversee the 9-1-1 franchise and the ever-expanding American Horror Story universe.
For the uninitiated, the Magic 8 Ball, a toy that answers yes-or-no questions when shaken, still sells over one million units every year, per Mattel. Given Shyamalan’s flair for supernatural storytelling and Falchuk’s knack for eerie, character-driven tales, this adaptation seems like a match made in spooky heaven.
Mattel, fresh off the blockbuster success of Barbie (2023), is doubling down on bringing its iconic brands to screens big and small. Upcoming adaptations span a wide range of its IP, including Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket, Masters of the Universe, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO, Matchbox, Monster High, and even Barney.