Cinema Without Borders: Rebel with a cause—Amoeba

They hang out in a construction site, dig out and discover relics. What also brings them together is the shared interest in the triad gangs who are supposed to have ruled the streets of Singapore during colonial times. They inspire them to form a gang of their own as an act of resistance. But how will the brash, devil may care attitude and reckless, rowdy ways of the gang be tolerated in Singapore, a country that is stickler for rules and regulations and where chewing gum (and now vapes), eating and drinking and even carrying durians in public transport is prohibited. Jack Kao plays Uncle Phoon, Sofia’s chauffeur who is the wind beneath their wings. He is their only confidant, the one who stokes the creative resistance. As they go about showing their middle finger to the world, things come to a head when the camcorder recordings of their gang activities get discovered by their teacher and expulsion looms large.