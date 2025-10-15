Bridgerton Season 4 gets a release date

The makers of the hit Regency Netflix series, Bridgerton, have announced that season 4 will release in two parts (four episodes each), with the first streaming on January 29, followed by part 2 on February 26.
The fourth season will shift its focus to Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), the bohemian second son of the Bridgerton family. While his older and younger brothers are happily married, an obdurate Benedict isn't planning to settle down. But he is forced to revisit his decision when he encounters a mysterious Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball, igniting a romantic spark. The story will be based on Julia Quinn's third Bridgerton novel, titled An Offer From a Gentleman.
The rest of the cast, including the returning members, stars Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley).