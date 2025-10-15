Bridgerton Season 4 gets a release date

The fourth season will shift its focus to Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), the bohemian second son of the Bridgerton family. While his older and younger brothers are happily married, an obdurate Benedict isn't planning to settle down. But he is forced to revisit his decision when he encounters a mysterious Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball, igniting a romantic spark. The story will be based on Julia Quinn's third Bridgerton novel, titled An Offer From a Gentleman.