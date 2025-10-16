Mel Gibson's The Resurrection of Christ casts Jesus Christ, Mary Magdalene, and more

The Resurrection of Christ has found the actors to play Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene, as Jaakko Ohtenen and Mariela Garriga, will play the roles, respectively. The Resurrection of Christ is directed by Mel Gibson, and will release in two parts.
The film is a sequel to the 2004 film The Passion of Christ, which was Gibson's third directorial. Others joining the cast include Kasia Smutniak as Mary, Pier Luigi Pasino as Peter, Riccardo Scarmarcio as Pontius Pilate, with Rupert Everett.
The Resurrection of Christ will release in two parts. The first part is named The Resurrection of Christ: Good Friday which will release on March 26, 2027. The second part is named The Resurrection of Christ: Ascension Day and will release on May 6, 2027.
Ohtenen's role was played by Jim Caviezel in The Passion of Christ, and Garriga's role was played by Monica Belluci in the first film. Shooting started last week in Rome, Italy.