Emma Roberts to star in feature adaptation of Expiration Dates

Rebecca Serle's New York Times bestselling novel, Expiration Dates, is being developed into a film by Amazon MGM Studios. Emma Roberts is set to headline the feature. The rest of the film's cast is yet to be announced.
The film will be backed by Featherweight Pictures, a production banner which was recently launched by former Kroll & Co. heads Chelsea Bradshaw and Jessica Pugh. Roberts will also produce under Belletrists, along with Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski and executive producers David Stone and Rebecca Serle.
In the novel, every time a woman gets into a relationship, she receives paper slips from the universe with the date of expiry for the relationship. However, one relationship with a man defies the pattern, and she starts questioning if her predetermined timeline works.
Other novels by author Serle are also being adapted into films and TV shows. The novel One Italian Summer, a New York Times bestseller with over 1.5 million copies sold, is being developed at Paramount with Temple Hill producing. Another bestseller, In Five Years, with over 2.3 million copies sold worldwide, is being developed at New Line with Working Title producing. Her YA novel When You Were Mine was adapted into the Hulu film Rosaline, and she also developed the TV series Famous in Love based on her book series.
Last seen in Space Cadet, Roberts began her acting career with the 2001 film Blow and later rose to fame playing the lead role of Addie Singer in the Nickelodeon sitcom Unfabulous (2004-2007). She is known for Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story anthology series and his Scream Queens. Coming up, she has Hot Mess and The Technique in various stages of production.