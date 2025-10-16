Emma Roberts to star in feature adaptation of Expiration Dates

Other novels by author Serle are also being adapted into films and TV shows. The novel One Italian Summer, a New York Times bestseller with over 1.5 million copies sold, is being developed at Paramount with Temple Hill producing. Another bestseller, In Five Years, with over 2.3 million copies sold worldwide, is being developed at New Line with Working Title producing. Her YA novel When You Were Mine was adapted into the Hulu film Rosaline, and she also developed the TV series Famous in Love based on her book series.