Jafar Panahi doesn’t want to be called a hero. He just wants to make films

Feted abroad, firmly rooted in Iran

With heightened concerns over censorship in other countries, Panahi has been given a hero’s welcome abroad. At the New York Film Festival, where his arrival was delayed by visa complications due to the travel ban implemented in June for visitors from 12 countries, Martin Scorsese hailed Panahi as one of the most important filmmakers working.

Yet Panahi doesn’t consider himself a hero, and dislikes being labeled a political filmmaker. For him, it’s more simple.

“In cinema, it’s typical for people to constantly be looking for reasons not to work,” Panahi says. “I kept saying: I am a filmmaker. I have to make films. And it is my right to make films.”

Panahi, like other filmmakers working under authoritarian regimes, has tested Oscar regulations. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences mandates that all nominees for best international film be submitted by a country. As expected, Iran didn’t select “It Was Just an Accident.” Instead, France made Panahi’s film, which was co-produced in France, its submission.

Panahi, though, would rather see governments taken out of the process entirely.

“If we want to send a film to Cannes or Venice or elsewhere, we don’t have an issue,” he says. “But as soon as we’re talking about the Oscars, we have to go and beg our governments.”

Still, Panahi has refused to flee Iran. He loves his country, he says, and knows emigrant life isn’t for him. His friend and countryman, Mohammad Rasoulof last year dramatically fled Iran on foot in order to resettle in Germany and premiere “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” in Cannes. But Panahi returned to Iran the day after winning the Palme.

“It made many people happy but it also made the government officials unhappy,” says Panahi. “State officials used the same formula as before and considered us spies for the CIA and Israel. On the other hand, many people, especially the families of political prisoners and independent filmmakers, were very happy I returned.”