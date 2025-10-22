Melissa Barrera join John Travolta in Black Tides as lead

Melissa Barrera is joining the cast of Black Tides, as the co-lead of the cast. John Travolta is leading the cast of the survival thriller.
Black Tides is directed by Renny Harlin, who has previously directed the Sylvester Stallone-starrer Cliffhanger. Harlin is directing Black Tides from a script by Chris Sparling, who has directed Greenland, and Angel Agudo. The film is produced by Nuria Valls and Adrian Guerra for Nostromo Pictures.
According to Deadline, the survival thriller began filming recently in Spain. The cast of the film also includes Ella Bleu Travolta, Avaro Mel, and Dylan Torrell.
The story of Black Tides follows Bill Pierce (John Travolta), his daughter Rebecca (Melissa Barrera), and his grandson Sebastian (Dylan Torrell), who gets caught in a boat that is attacked by orcas.
Barrera is known for her roles in Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023), and In The Heights.