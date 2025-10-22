Michael Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy Sr in Netflix's next series

The other day, Netflix announced a new drama series based on the Kennedy family, starring Michael Fassbender in the role of the family's head Joe Kennedy Sr. An adaptation of author Fredrik Logevall's JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, Kennedy will explore the events before any member of the family entered the White House. Executive producer and showrunner Sam Shaw's series is set in the 1930s and follows Joe Kennedy Sr's journey as he scales America's social ladder with his spouse Rose and their children. "A new series tracing the lives, loves, rivalries, and tragedies of the most iconic dynasty in modern history," said Netflix in the casting announcement.