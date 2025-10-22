Cinema Without Borders: Crossing Borders - Hana Korea

At one level there’s something rather neat and tidy, simple and predictable about the refugee story but some amount of complexity is arrived at with the seamless mix of the many moods and dilemmas of Hyesun. There’s the huge emotional baggage of the past that she can’t shed but it is balanced out with moments of genuine mirth and humour resulting from the many experiences of culture shock. Living independently in a big city, for instance, something a lot of us may take for granted, could be a staggering achievement for another. Or the brush with consumerism, using debit cards and getting overwhelmed with access to makeup and video games. But the reality is still not quite as rosy as depicted in the popular K-Dramas stealthily accessed in North Korea on USB sticks.