Lady with the Wings gears up for release

Lady with the Wings, an upcoming Malayalam family drama with crime elements, is gearing up for release in November. Debutant Sofie Titus plays the lead role in the film while also producing, directing, scripting, handling costume design, and penning the song lyrics.
According to the makers, Lady with the Wings follows a spirited working-class woman whose life is upended by her partner’s betrayal. After an initial urge for revenge, she learns to transform her pain into purpose. As she heals, she begins to help other women constrained by custom and circumstance to pursue financial agency, emotional recovery, and personal freedom. Sophie says the film is a dedication to all women who seek self-worth, the strength to be self-reliant, and the freedom of financial independence.
Alongside Sofie, the film also stars Santhosh Keezhatoor, Rajesh Hebbar, and a bunch of newcomers. Its technical crew includes cinematographers Pramod Kumar and James Chris, with songs composed by Bibin Ashok, Harimurali Unnikrishnan, and Ashwin Johnson, who is also in charge of the background score.