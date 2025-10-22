Lady with the Wings gears up for release

According to the makers, Lady with the Wings follows a spirited working-class woman whose life is upended by her partner’s betrayal. After an initial urge for revenge, she learns to transform her pain into purpose. As she heals, she begins to help other women constrained by custom and circumstance to pursue financial agency, emotional recovery, and personal freedom. Sophie says the film is a dedication to all women who seek self-worth, the strength to be self-reliant, and the freedom of financial independence.