Billy Magnussen, Betty Gilpin, Gbenga Akinnagbe and Anna Lambe join The Social Reckoning

The cast of The Social Reckoning is growing. The latest to join Aaron Sorkin's follow up film to The Social Network (2010) are Billy Magnussen (Bridge of Spies, No Time to Die and Lilo & Stitch), Betty Gilpin (GLOW, The Hunt) Gbenga Akinnagbe (A House of Dynamite, The Old Man) and Anna Lambe (North of North, True Detective: Night Country). While their character details are under wraps, they have joined previously announced cast members Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong, Bill Burr, and Wunmi Mosaku.
The Social Reckoning is written by Sorkin from his own script as he did for the original film, which earned him an Oscar award. In the new film, Madison plays a a young Facebook engineer named Frances Haugen who joins hands with Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter who is on a dangerous mission to bring the social network’s biggest secrets to light. Strong will play Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Set 17 years after the events of The Social Network, The Social Reckoning is described as the former's "companion piece" and draws inspiration from Jeff Horwitz’s Wall Street Journal series “The Facebook Files”. It will explore the company’s internal findings on misinformation, its harmful effects on teenagers, and its role in the lead-up to the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
Sorkin produces The Social Reckoning along with Todd Black, Peter Rice and Stuart Besser. The sequel is set for release on October 9, 2026.