Billy Magnussen, Betty Gilpin, Gbenga Akinnagbe and Anna Lambe join The Social Reckoning

The cast of The Social Reckoning is growing. The latest to join Aaron Sorkin's follow up film to The Social Network (2010) are Billy Magnussen (Bridge of Spies, No Time to Die and Lilo & Stitch), Betty Gilpin (GLOW, The Hunt) Gbenga Akinnagbe (A House of Dynamite, The Old Man) and Anna Lambe (North of North, True Detective: Night Country). While their character details are under wraps, they have joined previously announced cast members Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong, Bill Burr, and Wunmi Mosaku.