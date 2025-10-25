Robert Downey Jr, Netflix, A24 to back Weather Girl

Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey will develop a new series, Weather Girl, under their Team Downey banner, along with Netflix and A24. This series is the second joint production between Team Downey and A24 after The Sympathizer (2024).
Weather Girl is based on the play of the same name by Brian Watkins, who serves as the showrunner of the series. He will also serve as a writer and the director of the first episode. Julia McDermott who led the cast of the play at the Edinburgh Fringe festival, will reprise her role for the series. McDermott will also serve as an executive producer along with Watkins, Robert Downey Jr, Susan Downey, and Amanda Burrell.
McDermott stars as Stacey, a weather reporter, who puts up a professional image on the small screen, even though she is deeply saddened by the destruction of her hometown in California, USA, by wildfires. When Stacey reports from a burning home, which houses a family of five, she begins to drift away from reality.
In 2024, Downey Jr starred in multiple roles in The Sympathizer which was created by Park Chan-Wook and Don McKellar. The miniseries, which was based on Viet Thanh Nguyen novel of the same name, followed the story of an unnamed spy and his time as an immigrant in USA. Downey Jr was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.