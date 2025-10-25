Robert Downey Jr, Netflix, A24 to back Weather Girl

Weather Girl is based on the play of the same name by Brian Watkins, who serves as the showrunner of the series. He will also serve as a writer and the director of the first episode. Julia McDermott who led the cast of the play at the Edinburgh Fringe festival, will reprise her role for the series. McDermott will also serve as an executive producer along with Watkins, Robert Downey Jr, Susan Downey, and Amanda Burrell.