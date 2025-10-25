Jennifer Coolidge, Nicole Scherzinger on board Rebel Wilson's Girl Group

Actor Jennifer Coolidge and actor-singer Nicole Scherzinger are joining the cast of Girl Group. The comedy is the directorial debut of actor Rebel Wilson.
Wilson, who is known for her performances in Bridesmaids and the Pitch Perfect trilogy, is also writing and producing Girl Group. Matt Williams is also producing the film alongside Wilson. Camp Sugar, Future Artists Entertainment, and Live Nation Studios are backing the film, which is currently in production.
Also starring Wilson, the cast of Girl Group includes Randall Park, Sheridan Smith, Jamie Lee O’Donnell, Guz Khan, Jolene Blalock, Ashley Roberts, Melanie Chisholm, Shaznay Lewis, and Loren Gray.
The film follows the story of a popstar (Rebel Wilson), who trains a group of unruly teenage girls for an audition for a big record label, after she was kicked out from the reunion tour of her own girl group.
Coolidge was recently seen in The Minecraft Movie, meanwhile Scherzinger returned to voice the role of Moana's mother in Moana 2.