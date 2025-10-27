Austin Butler in talks to join Miami Vice

Miami Vice, with a script from Eric Warren Singer and Dan Gilroy, is based on the pilot episode and the first season of the series, which ran for five seasons. The film will explore the '80s Miami juxtaposed between glamour and graft.



This is not the first time Miami Vice has gotten a feature makeover. Michael Mann helmed the 2006 film starring Colin Farrell as Crockett and Jamie Foxx as Tubbs. The film minted $163 million upon release globally. The current adaptation is also produced by Kosinski, along with Dylan Clark.