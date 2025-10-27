Carrie series wraps filming

Following the feature adaptations of Stephen King's Gerald's Game, The Life of Chuck, and Doctor Sleep, Mike Flanagan's latest adaptation of King's Carrie TV series has wrapped production.
The titular role will be played by Summer Howell as a teenager with budding telekinetic abilities. Samantha Sloyan will be seen as Carrie’s intimidating mother, Margaret White. The series will also feature Alison Thornton as Chris Hargensen, Siena Agudong as Sue Snell, Amber Midthunder as Miss Desjardin, Arthur Conti as Billy Nolan, Joel Oulette as Tommy Ross, and Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle. The roles played by Katee Sackhoff and Rahul Kohli are yet to be revealed by the makers.
Carrie (1974) is King's debut novel, and its success led to a highly acclaimed 1976 film adaptation, starring Sissy Spacek, from director Brian De Palma. The 2013 remake directed by Kimberly Peirce starred Chloë Grace Moretz. There was also a television film adaptation in 2002, titled The Rage: Carrie 2.
With the release expected in 2026, the series has now entered the post-production stage. Flanagan also serves as the series's writer, showrunner, and executive producer under his banner, Intrepid Pictures.