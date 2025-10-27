Carrie series wraps filming

Following the feature adaptations of Stephen King's Gerald's Game, The Life of Chuck, and Doctor Sleep, Mike Flanagan's latest adaptation of King's Carrie TV series has wrapped production.



The titular role will be played by Summer Howell as a teenager with budding telekinetic abilities. Samantha Sloyan will be seen as Carrie’s intimidating mother, Margaret White. The series will also feature Alison Thornton as Chris Hargensen, Siena Agudong as Sue Snell, Amber Midthunder as Miss Desjardin, Arthur Conti as Billy Nolan, Joel Oulette as Tommy Ross, and Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle. The roles played by Katee Sackhoff and Rahul Kohli are yet to be revealed by the makers.