Swedish actor Bjorn Andresen who starred in 'Death in Venice' dies of cancer at 70

STOCKHOLM: Bjorn Andresen, a Swedish actor known for his performance in Luchino Visconti's award-winning "Death in Venice" (1971), has died at the age of 70, an associate said on Monday.

At the age of 15, Andresen was approached by the Italian director, who was searching for an actor to play Tadzio, a beautiful adolescent who composer Gustav von Aschenbach, played by Dirk Bogarde, becomes obsessed with.

Andresen passed away on Saturday from cancer, Kristina Lindstrom, who directed a documentary about the Swedish actor's life, told AFP, adding they had "learned about it from his daughter".

Lindstrom called Andresen a "courageous" person for sharing the difficulties of his life with the public.

"It's a particular situation when you spend so much time together over so many years. Even though I knew he was ill, it's still a type of dismay," she said.

Andresen's role in the famous Franco-Italian film, which earned him the epithet "the most beautiful boy in the world," propelled him to worldwide fame.