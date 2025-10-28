Jack DeJohnette, acclaimed jazz drummer who worked with Miles Davis, dies at 83

In an interview for the NEA at the time, DeJohnette described what he felt was the nature of his talent.

“The best gift that I have is the ability to listen, not only listen audibly but listen with my heart,” he said. “I've been fortunate enough to play with a lot of musicians and leaders who allowed me to have that freedom.”

He added: “I just never doubted that I would be successful at this because it just feels like something’s going through me and lifting me up, and carrying me. All I had to do was acknowledge this gift and put it to use.”

In 1968, DeJohnette joined Davis and his group to work on music leading up to Davis' 1970 influential studio album, “Bitches Brew.”

In a Sessions Panel interview, DeJohnette spoke of how he he'd been freelancing in New York when the opportunity arose to join Davis in the studio, at a time when experimentation with genres had become “the new frontier, so to speak.”

“Miles was in a creative mood,” DeJohnette said, “a process of utilizing the studio to go in every day and experiment with grooves. A lot of the music is not that structured ... it was a matter of grooves, and sometimes a few notes or a few melodies. You’d turn the tape on and just let it roll.”

“Days and days and days of this would go on,” DeJohnette added. “We never thought about how important these records would be, it was just we knew it was important because Miles was there and he was moving forward with something different.”