Dwayne Johnson joins voice cast of Zootopia 2

The world of Zootopia 2 continues to get bigger even with just a month to go for the release. That's not all. The film's universe is also embracing cast members from Moana, Frozen, The Princess and the Frog, and Encanto with the addition of Dwayne Johnson as Zeke, Auliʻi Cravalho as Anti-Venom Pen, Rachel House as Gramma Taller, and David Fane as Truffler; Frozen and Frozen 2 star Josh Gad as Paul Moledebrandt; The Princess and the Frog lead Anika Noni Rose as Squeal of Fortune Mouse, and Encanto cast members Stephanie Beatriz and Wilmer Valderrama as Bloats and Higgins, and John Leguizamo as Antony.
In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) are returning to play the leads, but this time, they have a bigger problem at hand as the find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile Gary De'Snake, voiced by Ke Huy Quan, who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, they will be going undercover and to locations unknown, promising bigger adventures.
The rest of the star-studded cast members include Idris Elba as Chief Bogo, Jenny Slate as Dawn Bellwether, Nate Torrence Benjamin Clawhauser, Bonnie Hunt as Bonnie Hopps, Don Lake as Stu Hopps, Tommy Chong as Yax, Alan Tudyk as Duke Weaselton, and Shakira as Gazelle, among others are returning from the first film along with Jenny Slate as Bellwether, Alan Tudyk as Duke Weaselton, Maurice LaMarche as Mr. Big, Leah Latham as Fru Fru, John Dallas as Frantic Pig, Tommy Chong as Yax, Mark Rhino Smith as Officer McHorn, and Raymond Persi as Flash.
Newcomers are Fortune Feimster as Nibbles Maplestick, Jean Reno as Bushron, Patrick Warburton as Mayor Winddancer, Yvette Nicole Brown as EMT Otter and Wilmer Valderrama whose role has not been disclosed. It was also recently announced that actors Andy Samberg, Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song and David Strathairn are set to play the Lynxleys in the sequel. Interestingly, musicians Ed Sheeran and Blake Slatkin will also be making cameos as a pair of sheep named Ed Shearin and Baalake Lambkin. Robert Irwin, the son of the late Australian TV personality and conservationist Steve Irwin will play Robert Furwin, a koala bear.
Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, Zootopia 2 has also been written by Bush, and produced by Yvett Merino. The filmmakers have returned for the sequel after the blockbuster original film, released in 2016, earned rave reviews across the globe and collected over $1 billion at the box office.
Zootopia 2 hits theatres worldwide on November 26.