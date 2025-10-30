Dwayne Johnson joins voice cast of Zootopia 2

The world of Zootopia 2 continues to get bigger even with just a month to go for the release. That's not all. The film's universe is also embracing cast members from Moana, Frozen, The Princess and the Frog, and Encanto with the addition of Dwayne Johnson as Zeke, Auliʻi Cravalho as Anti-Venom Pen, Rachel House as Gramma Taller, and David Fane as Truffler; Frozen and Frozen 2 star Josh Gad as Paul Moledebrandt; The Princess and the Frog lead Anika Noni Rose as Squeal of Fortune Mouse, and Encanto cast members Stephanie Beatriz and Wilmer Valderrama as Bloats and Higgins, and John Leguizamo as Antony.