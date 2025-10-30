Sydney Sweeney joins That Man From Rio

Billed as an adventure comedy, the film is a modern take on the 1964 French film of the same name. The original movie starring Jean-Paul Belmondo and Francoise Dorleac is about a young private who is on a military leave rescuing his girlfriend, who gets abducted by thieves and taken to Rio de Janeiro. The film is said to have inspired several filmmakers, including George Lucas, who once said that it was one of the inspirations to create the Indiana Jones character.