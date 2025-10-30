Sydney Sweeney joins That Man From Rio

As Sydney Sweeney's boxing drama, Christy, is set to bow on screens on November 7, she is joining the star cast of Apple Original Films' That Man From Rio, helmed by Justin Lin.
Billed as an adventure comedy, the film is a modern take on the 1964 French film of the same name. The original movie starring Jean-Paul Belmondo and Francoise Dorleac is about a young private who is on a military leave rescuing his girlfriend, who gets abducted by thieves and taken to Rio de Janeiro. The film is said to have inspired several filmmakers, including George Lucas, who once said that it was one of the inspirations to create the Indiana Jones character.
That Man From Rio brings Apple Originals and Sydney Sweeney together again in a short gap after their previous collaboration, Echo Valley, directed by Michael Pearce, where she is seen starring alongside Julianne Moore. The film also marks her reunion with her Echo Valley producer, Kevin Walsh. Apart from starring, Sweeney is also serving as an executive producer of the film, penned by Chase Palmer.
Renowned for his Fast and Furious films (2006, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2021, and 2023), Lin previously produced and directed Last Days, which was about the missionary John Allen Chau who died when he attempted to evangelise the Sentinelese tribals in the Andamans. The film starred Sky Yang, Radhika Apte, Ken Leung, Naveen Andrews, and Toby Wallace.
Sydney Sweeney, meanwhile, awaits the release of Christy, a sports drama based on the life of former American boxer Christine Renea Salters. Additionally, she has The Housemaid and The Devil Wears Prada 2 in different stages of production.